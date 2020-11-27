By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 27 (APP): Diamond Paints/FG Polo set main final clash against Barry’s after winning their respective matches in the Happy Cow Polo for Peace II for Pakistan Polo Cup 2020 semifinals played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Hamza Mawaz Khan heroics helped Barry’s overpower Pricemeter.pk by 9-6 1/2 in the first semifinal. Hamza, who emerged as hero of the day from the winning side, contributed with superb six goals while Ernesto Trotz equally played well and contributed with a hat-trick.

From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Mannuel Carranza hammered a hat-trick while Mumtaz Abbas Niazi banged in a brace and Raja Taimur Nadeem struck one.

Tom Brodie excelled in Diamond Paints/FG Polo’s comfortable 7-4 triumph over Remounts in the second semifinal. Tom Brodie was star of the day for Diamond Paints/FG Polo with a classic contribution of three goals while the remaining one goal came from Mir Huzaifa Ahmed. From the losing side, Jamie Le Hardy hammered a hat-trick while Imran Shahid converted one goal.

Before the semifinals, D Polo outpaced Colony team by 7-3.5. From the winning team, Abdul Rehman Monnoo hammered a hat-trick while Lt Col Omer Minhas thrashed two and Ahmed Ali Tiwana struck one. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, James Fewster slammed in a hat-trick.

The challenging and exciting matches were witnessed and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif and players of different teams.

The subsidiary and main finals will be played on November 29 at Lahore Polo Club ground.