Hanif Khan Hockey Club wins thrilling KHA Ramadan Inter-Club Final; Kashmala Batool makes history as first female umpire

KARACHI, Mar 27 (APP):The final of the KHA Ramazan Mubarak Inter-Club Hockey Championship took place at the Olympian Hanif Khan and Dr Junaid Ali Shah Sports Complex, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where Hanif Khan Hockey Club triumphed over Youth Hockey Club in a thrilling match. Both teams engaged in relentless attacks throughout the game, with the outcome decided by a penalty stroke in the final moments. Asim Khan of Hanif Khan Hockey Club capitalized on the opportunity, securing victory for his team.

In a historic first for Karachi’s domestic hockey scene, female umpire Kashmala Batool officiated the entire tournament, including the final match. Despite occasional objections from players, Batool remained composed and professional. She was later joined by international umpire Chaudhry Tanveer Ahmed, who took over officiating in the second half. Kashmala Batool also serves as a referee in football.

At the conclusion of the match, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, President of the Karachi Hockey Association, distributed prizes. Among those present were Olympians Hanif Khan, Iftikhar Syed, and Wasim Feroze, along with other prominent figures including KHA Chairman Gulfaraz Khan and Sindh Olympic Association Secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput. The winning trophy was awarded to the captain of Hanif Khan Hockey Club, while the Youth Hockey Club captain accepted the runner-up trophy. Saad Ali and Abdul Rafay of Youth Hockey Club were named best player and best goalkeeper, respectively. Don Bosco HC and Al-Sagheer Hockey Club shared the Fair Play Trophy.