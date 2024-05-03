Hamza Tufail of KP to officiate hockey matches in Malaysia

PESHAWAR, May 03 (APP): Promising Hamza Tufail, hailing from a remote village called Arbab Landy, was nominated as a technical official for the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup-2024 in Malaysia.

This was stated by the Asian Umpire Manager and Federation of International Hockey (FIH) while talking to APP on the phone. Faiz Muhammad Fazi, a former international world penal hockey referee and now working with FIH as Manager Umpire, said that Hamza Tufail is very energetic and deserved to be officiating the matches of the 30th Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup-2024 as Technical Official.

He said it is good that a young boy, Hamza Tufail, got the call through his excellent performance during the Hockey League and the National Senior and National Junior Hockey Championships.

The supervising umpire managers of the Pakistan Hockey Federation had given an excellent report that Hamza Tufail left for Malaysia on May 2 (Thursday) from Lahore to participate in the 30th edition of the Azlan Shah Cup 2024. He belongs to Peshawar and will represent Pakistan in the tournament. It’s an honor for Peshawar that one of the technical officials from Peshawar will represent Pakistan in the tournament, Faiz Muhammad Faizi said.

When contacted by Hamza Tufail’s father, Tufail Ahmad, who himself is a former hockey player for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, he said Hamza is a very good-natured boy and has good command over his hockey rules.

He also thanked Pakistan Hockey Federation Secretary Haider Hussain and Faiz Muhammad Faizi for nominating him for the tournament. Tufail Khan said actually Faiz Muhammad Faizi provided training regarding umpiring and technical officials as scores of international tournaments he organized even in Peshawar, where he acted as umpire and as umpire manager as well.