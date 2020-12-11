By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Dec 11 (APP): Remounts and Barry’s emerged as winners in the Hamdan Polo Cup for Lahore Open Polo Championship 2020 after winning their respective matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

Kian Hall heroics helped Remounts outpace Newage by 8-6 in the first match of the day. Kian Hall was top scorer from the winning side with fabulous four goals while Jamie Le Hardy also displayed high-quality polo and contributed with a hat-trick and Imran Shahid ALD converted one goal to guide their side to a well-deserving 8-6 triumph.

From Newage, Edward Banner Eve, Syed Aun Rizvi and Adnan Jalil Azam converted two goals each.

Remounts scored the first goal of the match to provide Remounts 1-0 lead while both the sides converted one goal more with Remounts still enjoying a slight 2-1 lead by the end of the first chukker.

Newage hammered an equaliser in the beginning of the second chukker to leave the score at 2-all. But after that, Remounts thrashed in two back-to-back goals to gain 4-2 lead once again.

The highly-charged third chukker saw both the teams matching fire-with-fire but Remounts then prevailed over Newage by firing in four fabulous goals against three goals by Newage to strengthen their lead to 8-5 lead.

In the fourth and last chukker, Newage managed to convert one to finish the match at 8-6. James Fewster and Ahmed Ali Tiwana were field umpires.

High-flying Hamza Mawaz Khan steered Barry’s to a 6-4 triumph over Diamond Paints/FG Polo in the second match the day. Hamza emerged as hero of the day with fabulous four goals while Ernesto Oscar Trotz also played well and contributed with a brace.

Tom Brodie was top scorer from Diamond Paints/FG Polo while Saqib Khan Khakwani converted one goal.

Barry’s dominated the first chukker by banging in a brace, which provided them 2-0 lead while Diamond Paints/FG Polo converted one to reduce the margin to 2-1.

The third chukker was evenly poised as both the teams scored a brace each with Barry’s still enjoying 4-3 lead. In the fourth and last chukker, Barry’s converted two more goals and Diamond Paints/FG Polo one, thus Barry’s won the encounter by 6-4.

Mannuel Carranza and Hugo Antonio were field umpires.