Greyhound race starts at UAF

FAISALABAD, Dec 19 (APP):A three-day greyhound race began at the tent pegging Ground of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Directorate of Farms UAF; Qaiser Saleem Bukhari Group and Gill Group jointly organized the championship in which more than 80 greyhounds from all over the country are participating in the championship.

Director Farm Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Dr. Haroon Zaman, Rana Javed Sarwar, Chaudhary Nawazish Chattha and others inaugurated.

Dr. Muhammad Aslam said that such competitions not only provide entertainment opportunities but also strengthen ties between farmers and agricultural experts.

Dr. Haroon Zaman said that today’s man is suffering from various issues and such competitions give them opportunity to get refuge from monotonous routine.