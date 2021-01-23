Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 23 (APP):First Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Division Hockey Championship will commence with a colourful grand opening ceremony at National Hockey Stadium here on January 25.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti will be the chief guest at the grand opening ceremony. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, several Olympians, top sports stars and a large number of hockey players will also be present.

The players from all nine divisions will participate in the event whose final will be played on February 7. The top performers of the championship will be awarded handsome prizes.