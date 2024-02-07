Giants rally to stun Dubai by 19 runs in a low scoring battle

ISLAMABAD, Feb 07 (APP): Gulf Giants, through an exhibition of superb teamwork and resilience, fought tooth and nail to defend a meagre total of 126 for 9 in 20 overs and pull off a 19-run win over Dubai Capitals in the 24th match of the DP World ILT20 season 2 at the Dubai International Stadium on late Tuesday. This was the lowest total defended in the history of this tournament.

The UAE’s 18-year-old left-arm spinner Aayan Afzal Khan bagged two wickets at a crucial stage of the match while his skipper James Vince produced two runouts to derail Capitals’ chase towards the easy target, according to information received here.

Dasun Shanaka pushed Capitals closer to the target through an unbeaten 24 but last man Haider Ali became the third batter to fall for a run out. Capitals were thus bowled out for 107 in 18.3 overs.

Capitals’ Olly Stone (4 for 14) and Scott Kuggeleijn (3 for 29) ran through Giants’ batting line-up with a lethal combination of accurate pace and judicious use of slower deliveries to restrict Giants to 126 for 9 in 20 overs.

The Gulf Giants were reeling at 17 for 4 at one stage but were lifted out of the disaster by skipper Vince (32) and Shimron Hetmyer (34) through a 51-run partnership for the fifth wicket off 42 balls.

Capitals made a mess of the ride towards the target, losing both their openers for 30 runs. The first to go was their skipper and opener David Warner for 11 caught by Chris Jordan at mid-off to Jamie Overton, followed by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was caught by Jordan at long-on off Blessing Muzarabani for 15. When Jordan clean bowled Sam Billings for 12 and Gerhard Erasmus too clean bowled Max Holden for 7, the target looked unreachable.

Brief scores:

Gulf Giants by Dubai Capitals by 19 runs.

Gulf Giants 126 for 9 in 20 overs (James Vince 32, Shimron Hetmyer 34, Scott Kuggeleijn 3 for 29, Olly Stone 4 for 14)

Dubai Capitals 107 in 18.3 overs (Dasun Shanaka 24n.o, Aayan Afzal Khan 2 for 8)

Player of the Match: James Vince