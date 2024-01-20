Germany beat Pakistan in Olympics Qualifiers

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP): Germany downed Pakistan by 4-0 in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics Qualifiers in Muscat, Oman on Saturday.

According to details, the German team has qualified for the finals and also for the Paris Olympics.

The first goal of the game came in the 11th minute by Tom Grambusch. The second was scored by Niklas Wellen in the 17th minute. The score at the end of the first half was 2-0. Niklas Wellen struck once again and scored a goal in the 40th minute.

Justus Weigand added to the tally with a goal in the 39th minute, making a 4-0 lead.

Pakistan team would now play the third position match and could still qualify for the Paris Olympics by winning it. This would be the last chance for the Green Shirts to qualify for the Olympics.