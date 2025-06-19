Full schedule unveiled for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):The full schedule for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has officially been revealed with renowned venues up and down the country set to host 24 days of thrilling international sport from June 12 to July 5, 2026.

The tournament will open with England taking on Sri Lanka under lights at Edgbaston on Friday 12 June, kicking off a whirlwind month of world-class action that will see 12 teams battling it out for the prestigious trophy, currently held by New Zealand, said a press release.

Group 1 includes Australia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Qualifier, Qualifier while Group 2 comprise West Indies, England, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Qualifier, Qualifier.

Hundreds of thousands of cricket fans will have the opportunity to witness nail-biting showdowns between the likes of Australia and South Africa, India and Pakistan, and New Zealand and the West Indies, as the tournament travels the length of the country, firmly propelling women’s cricket into the mainstream.

With the semi-finals and final already confirmed to take place in London, at The Oval and Lord’s respectively; iconic venues such as Headingley, Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Bristol County Ground and Hampshire Bowl will also play their part in showcasing world-class cricket throughout the earlier stages of the landmark tournament.

England captain, Nat Sciver-Brunt, said, “World Cups are always special, but this one already feels different — it has the potential to be truly game-changing. It’s going to be a huge moment for our sport and a brilliant opportunity to inspire young people and captivate fans across the country. Playing on home soil, for the biggest prize, against the best players in the world, it’s going to be unmissable. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

The tournament will not only give fans across the nation a chance to see world-famous cricketers in action but will also affect lasting change by inspiring countless women and girls across the country to get involved with cricket.

Tournament Director, Beth Barrett-Wild, said, “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to transform a month of sporting excellence into a movement that will rewrite the narrative about women’s cricket. At iconic venues across the country, we’ll see incredible, world-class athletes battling it out in out in front of hundreds of thousands of fans, who with every ball bowled and run scored, will be contributing to lasting change. It’s our opportunity to give women’s cricket, and women’s sport, the stage it deserves.”

The newly expanded competition will see 12 teams descend on England and Wales in 2026. Eight countries are already sure of their place, with the final four participants to be decided through an ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier next year.

England and Wales were awarded hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 in 2022, with the seven host venues selected subsequently following evaluation of various criteria.