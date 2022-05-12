Four matches played on inaugural day of NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

ISLAMABAD, May 12 (APP): The National Bank of Pakistan T20 Blind Cricket Trophy (Grade-1) commenced in Islamabad at two different venues with four fixtures taking place on Thursday.

Fawad Mohsin, National Business Head North NBP

inaugurated the event. Syed Sultan Shah, Chairman Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, Shoaib Qasirani, Head of Business Analytics NBP, Syed Salman Bokhari, Director Cricket Operations PBCC, and Muhammad Bilal, Director Marketing PBCC were also present on the occasion.

Addressing at the opening ceremony Chairman PBCC thanked National Bank of Pakistan for the continued support for the last 12 years to host this event and said that the tournament would help find the new talent for Pakistan Cricket.

In the first match at Bhutto Shaheed Cricket Ground Anees Javed’s superb unbeaten innings of 135 runs helped Islamabad to rout Gujranwala by a huge margin of 115 runs.

Islamabad put into bat by Gujranwala, made 227 runs in the allotted 20 overs for the loss of two wickets. Anees Javed shined with the bat and hit 15 fours and two sixes, scoring 135 runs off 72 balls

. Shahzeb Haider with 39 runs was the second highest run-getter. Tayyab Rehmani and Muhammad Arif obtained a wicket apiece.

In reply, Gujranwala chasing 228, were all out on just 112 runs in 17.3 overs. Talha Iqbal was their top scorer with 33 runs. Anees Javed, Shahzeb Haider, Yasir Malik, and Syed Kashan took two wickets each for Islamabad.

In the second match

at PAF Cricket Ground, E-9

AJK outplayed Peshawar in a sensational nail-biter. Nisar Ali’s master class innings of 105 runs off 57 balls, featuring 17 (4’s) helped AJK to pile up 229 runs on the board in 20 overs for the loss of four wickets. Faisal Mehmood chipped in with 40 runs. Mohsin Khan was the pick amongst the bowler as he claimed two wickets for 34 runs.

In reply, Peshawar fought hard, Mohsin Khan and Sanaullah Khan kept their chances alive with some dazzling batting but fell four runs short of the target. Mohsin Khan made 82 runs off 53 balls and Sanaullah made 81 runs off 42 balls. Peshawar made

225 runs for the loss of two wickets in 20 overs. Nisar Ali and Habib Taj claimed one wicket apiece.

In the third match at Bhutto Shaheed Cricket Ground, Abbottabad won the toss and decided to bat first. They made 132 runs in 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets. Naeem Ullah was the top scorer with 46 runs and Riasat Khan made 34 runs. For Bahawalpur, Saqib Ali took two wickets, while Muhammad Ijaz and Muhammad Ayyaz claimed one wicket apiece.

Bahawalpur in reply chased down the target in just 10.5 overs for the loss of one wicket. Moeen Aslam’s bat swung wildly as he smashed unbeaten 78 runs off just 37 balls, featuring 11 (4’s) and one huge six.

In the fourth Match at PAF Cricket Ground, E-9 Islamabad, Okara while batting first made 175 runs for the loss of five wickets. Umar Daraz played a splendid inning of 93 runs off 59 balls. Rizwan Ali was the pick of the bowlers as he took four wickets for 33 runs.

In reply, Lahore chased the target in style in 11.2 overs for the loss of two wickets. Matiullah remained unbeaten on 85 runs off 38 balls with the help of 12 (4’s) and one six. He was well supported by Muhammad Salman who made 50 runs off 17 balls. Iftikhar Tiger was the only bowler for Okara to claim a wicket.