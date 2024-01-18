Former England spin bowling coach David Parsons joins Multan Sultans

MULTAN, Jan 18 (APP):David Parsons, one of the most renowned spin bowling coaches, has joined Multan Sultans for the HBL Pakistan Super League 9.

Parsons brings with him heaps of coaching and player development experience after working as England men’s side’s spin bowling coach and England cricket’s performance director. He is currently working as performance director at England Netball.

Parsons has also worked at the Multan Sultans academy in Lodhran in 2020 with up and coming spinners in the likes of Faisal Akram and Umer Khan. Faisal, left-arm wrist spinner, is part of Multan Sultans squad for the HBL PSL 9.

David Parsons said that “I am very excited to be joining Multan Sultans for the HBL PSL 9 as a spin bowling coach. I have had the experience of working at the Multan Sultans academy in Lodhran at the invitation of Ali Khan Tareen and I was very impressed by the young talent there. I am especially excited to meet up again with Faisal Akram, with whom I worked in the academy.

“I know the immense work that Multan Sultans put in on talent identification and bringing together the various facets of high performance within cricket, including coaching and sports science. This makes working at this franchise an exciting prospect for any coach. I am sure that this is going to be an amazing experience.”

Owner and chief executive Ali Khan Tareen said that the “David Parsons’ presence in our camp will prove to be beneficial for our spinners and I am delighted that he is coming to Pakistan for the upcoming HBL PSL. Parsons is one of the most qualified coaches around the world and I want our bowlers to make full use of his knowledge and experience.

“Parsons is very accessible and eager to pass on knowledge. The players were very comfortable in working with him during his time at the Multan Sultans academy. It is my vision that we work on the technical aspects of our cricketers from the very beginning and provide them world-class facilities.

“After this season, Parsons, and all of our coaches will be conducting camps at the Multan Sultans academy. I am sure the presence of these top coaches at our academy will produce competitive cricketers and help those already in the circuit to become even better players.”

Saqlain Mushtaq will not be working with the Multan Sultans in this year’s edition due to scheduling reasons.

Ali Khan Tareen: “We were delighted to have Saqlain Mushtaq on board because there is nothing better than having local experience and a name as big as his. But, some scheduling difficulties had emerged because of which we had to put our partnership on hold. We will definitely make use of his experience at some stage in the future.”

Multan Sultans coaching staff included Head coach Abdul Rehman, Spin bowling coach David Parsons ,Assistant and development coach Muhammad Wasim, Fast bowling coach Catherine Dalton ,Assistant spin bowling coach Alex Hartley and Strength and condition and fielding coach Drikus Saaiman.