Foolproof security in place as Pakistan, South Africa set for second Test

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 19 (APP):All arrangements have been finalised for the second Test match between Pakistan and South Africa, scheduled to begin on Monday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

In view of the Test series, City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani has directed the implementation of a comprehensive security and traffic plan.

More than 5,500 police officers and personnel have been deployed for security duties around the stadium.

According to the CPO, over 367 traffic officers are on duty to manage traffic flow and facilitate the public. Senior officers are present in the field to inspect and brief the deployed force, while snipers have been stationed on rooftops to maintain vigilance.

The CPO said that monitoring is being done through CCTV cameras from a specially established control room. In addition, police mobiles, the Elite Force, and Dolphin Squad are conducting regular patrols around the stadium to ensure safety.

He added that effective traffic arrangements have been made for citizens’ convenience and that foolproof security and traffic management have been ensured for the Pakistan–South Africa Test match.

Meanwhile, both teams held their final practice sessions on Sunday.

The Pakistan squad participated in an optional training session ahead of the Test match. Under the supervision of coaches, players first took part in physical drills before heading into the nets for batting, bowling, and fielding practice.