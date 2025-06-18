ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): Five Pakistanis have successfully completed the Union Cycliste Internationale’s (UCI) online cycling Machines course and are now officially certified as Level 1 Coaches.

This was announced by the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) as a major step forward in its commitment to education and capacity building, aligned with the standards set by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), said a press release.

The newly qualified coaches include Miss Maham Tariq, Nisar Ahmad, Shayan Rahman, Muhammad Usman and Naeem Ahmad.

This accomplishment highlights the PCF Secretariat’s ongoing efforts to professionalize cycling in Pakistan by equipping trainers with internationally recognized credentials. By adopting global best practices, the Federation aims to nurture a new generation of skilled and knowledgeable coaches capable of developing young talent across the country.

In parallel with the Machines course, another educational program tailored for national cycling champions is currently underway. This program has seen the enthusiastic participation of over 30 participants who are undergoing structured training and assessments. The results of this course will be announced later this month and into the next, culminating in the certification of additional national-level coaches and commissiear the formal establishment of specialized national commissiear.

These important strides in education and governance are strongly championed by Syed Ali Shah, whose dedicated leadership has been instrumental in laying the groundwork for a robust cycling education system in Pakistan. His vision is to ensure that everyone involved in the sport—from grassroots to elite levels—is not only passionate but also formally trained and qualified according to UCI standards.

Looking ahead, certified individuals will be entrusted with leading training initiatives and contributing to the administrative framework of the sport.