First South Punjab Chess Fair opens in Multan

MULTAN, Apr 20 (APP): First South Punjab Chess Fair has begun in Multan with participation from over 250 chess players from across Pakistan brainstorming their moves on 64-square battle field drawn on a board to claim prizes worth Rs 1.7 million.

The chess contest is being organized by Punjab Chess Association, Multan District Chess Association, Punjab Sports Board and Pakistan Chess Federation. Three rounds were played on the first day with Muhammad Shahzad on top of the table in masters category while Tahir Mustafa was leading in South category.

Tough contests were witnessed in Masters category with FIDE masters found themselves exposed to some marvelous game from opponents. Chess veteran Tanveer Geelani had to lose half point when coin and Rook combination by Akhtar Hussain forced his King to repeat pattern.

At the conclusion of third round, Muhammad Shahzad topped the list in Masters category with three points while Sabir Khan stood at second place, FIDE master Muhammad Waqar from Karachi secured third position, Muhammad from Quetta at fourth and Sibt-e-Ali from Multan ranked at fifth on the points table.

In South Punjab category, Tahir Mustafa is leading the points table with three points after winning three matches. Wajid Mahmood, Abdullah Wahla, Zahoor Ahmad, Omar Hafeez, Arsalan Akhtar and Muhammad Saqlain were on the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh position respectively with their aggregate score.

Remaining 28 players are also in the contest with two aggregate points each. Earlier, Raja Gonar from Punjab Chess Association, the tournament organizer, inaugurated the chess contest. He said that the contest was aimed at providing a platform to chess players from all age groups and all skills level to demonstrate their talent.

Masters category besides south Punjab Shiners, women and U-14 and other categories were introduced and chess players participated in good number.

Second and final day’s play would begin Sunday 8:30 am. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani would attend the prize distribution ceremony as special guest while secretary energy Punjab Dr. Naeem Rauf would be the guest of honour.

Officials from Pakistan Sports Board and Punjab Sports Board would besides chess players and association office beaters would also be there.