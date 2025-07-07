First-Class cricket holds center stage in PCB’s 2025-26 domestic calendar

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 07 (APP):The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announces the domestic cricket calendar for the 2025-26 season, with an emphasis on increased competitiveness, highlighted by an eight-team Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) tournament.

The domestic season will commence on 15 August with the 12-team Hanif Muhammad Trophy (non-first-class) being staged in Karachi, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. The teams are divided into two pools, with 31 matches scheduled in the four-day tournament. The top two sides will qualify for this season’s premier first-class competition – Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 12 regional sides participating in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy are the same teams that competed in last season’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Based on last season’s standings, these are: Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, FATA, Lahore Region Blues, Hyderabad, Karachi Region Blues, Karachi Region Whites, Multan, Quetta, D.M Jamali, AJK and Larkana.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will feature Lahore Region Whites, Sialkot, Peshawar, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Bahawalpur and the two qualifying teams. The tournament is set to begin on 22 September and will comprise 29 matches in a single-league format, with the final scheduled from 3 to 7 November. Matches will be held at four venues across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with further details to be announced in due course.

To further enhance competitiveness, a qualifying stage has also been introduced for the National T20. 10 teams – Abbottabad, Multan, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, FATA, Larkana, D.M. Jamali, and AJK will compete in the qualifier round. These teams will be divided into two pools, with the top two sides progressing to the National T20 (Super 10) tournament, which will be held in Faisalabad from 1 to 12 March.

The eight teams automatically qualified for the Super 10 stage are: Karachi Region Whites, Lahore Region Whites, Peshawar, Karachi Region Blues, Sialkot, Islamabad and Faisalabad.

Four departmental tournaments – President’s Trophy (four-day, first-class), President’s Cup (One-Day), President’s Trophy Grade II and President’s Trophy Grade III will also feature in this domestic season.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed:

“We are pleased to unveil a domestic structure that places merit, opportunity and competitiveness at its core. The 2025-26 season has been designed to provide a clear pathway for teams and players to progress based on performance, not reputation.

“Introducing a qualifier for both the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the National T20 ensures that every match in our domestic calendar carries significant weight. This not only raises the standard of competition but also fosters a high-performance culture across all formats.

“The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will now feature the most in-form and deserving teams, while the Hanif Mohammad Trophy gives 12 regions a meaningful chance to stake their claim. Similarly, the Super 10 format of the National T20 is a step towards creating more high-intensity, quality cricket.

“Our aim is to reward performance and create a vibrant environment where players and teams are constantly challenged. This structure lays the foundation for a long-term growth and helps us prepare future stars for the demands of international cricket.”

Director – Domestic Cricket Operations Abdullah Khurram Niazi:

“The 2025-26 domestic season reflects our commitment to building a competitive and inclusive structure that nurtures talent at every level, from grassroots to senior cricket. By aligning our tournaments across age-group and senior formats, we are creating a clear development pathway for young cricketers.

“We have placed equal emphasis on both regional and departmental cricket. The inclusion of a first-class and a one-day tournament exclusively for departments, along with Grade II and Grade III departmental competitions, ensures departments remain a vital pillar of our domestic cricket system.

“We are looking forward to U15, U17 and U19 age-group tournaments this season. These competitions will serve as vital stepping stones for young talent, helping us identify and groom future national stars early in their careers.

“Also, the top performers of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy will not only be recognised as guest players by the top regions in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, but they will also be considered for domestic contracts, a move aimed at incentivising excellence.”

Tentative dates for forthcoming men’s domestic tournaments (schedules and other details will be announced closer to time):

•Hanif Mohammad Trophy (non-first-class): 15 Aug to 17 Sep (12 teams, 31 matches, four-day)

•National U19 Cup: 1-16 Sep (18 teams, 49 matches, one-day, nine venues)

•Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class): 22 Sep to 7 Nov (eight teams, 29 matches, four-day, four venues)

•President’s Cup (One-Day) (Departmental tournament): 24 Nov to 10 Dec (eight teams, 31 matches, four venues)

•President’s Trophy (first-class) (Departmental tournament): 15 Dec to 30 Jan 2026 (eight teams, 29 matches, four venues)

•National T20 (Qualifier): 3-11 Feb 2026 (12 teams, 30 matches, six venues)

•National T20 (Super 10): 1-12 Mar 2026 (10 teams, 23 matches, one venue)

•National U17 Cup (One-Day): 28 Mar to 12 Apr 2026 (18 teams, 49 matches, nine venues)

•National U15 Cup (One-Day): 16 Apr to 1 May 2026 (18 teams, 49 matches, nine venues)

•President’s Trophy Grade II (Three-Day) (Departmental tournament): 28 Mar to 3 May 2026 (14 teams, 46 matches, six venues)

•President’s Trophy Grade III (Two-Day) (Departmental tournament): 28 Mar to 23 Apr 2026 (14 teams, 46 matches, six venues)

•Regional Inter-District U19: 28 Mar to 10 April 2026 (110 matches)

•Challenge League (Two-Day): 1 Oct to 10 Nov 2025

•Regional Inter-District Senior: 10 May to 10 Jun 2026

•Club Cricket Tournament: Nov 2025 to Jun 2026

•School Cricket: Sep-Oct 2025

•College Cricket: Oct-Nov 2025

•University Cricket: Nov-Dec 2025