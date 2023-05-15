Final spots locked in as Super League comes to completion

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP):Bangladesh’s narrow victory over Ireland in Chelmsford on Sunday has seen the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League come to a completion, with New Zealand crowned the overall winners of the inaugural competition.

The Super League was used as the main qualifying competition for this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and the top eight teams at the end of the cycle managed to earn their places at this year’s 50-over showcase.

New Zealand booked their place and finished on top of the standings courtesy of their 16 victories from 24 matches while reigning World Cup champions England were second with 15 wins from the same amount of games, the ICC said in a press release.

Bangladesh rose to third and narrowly in front of fourth-placed India due to their 2-0 series triumph over Ireland, with their four-run victory over the European side on Sunday the final game of the Super League cycle.

Skipper Tamim Iqbal top-scored for Bangladesh with a stylish 69 at the top of the order and a four-wicket haul from pacer

Mustafizur Rahman saw Ireland fall narrowly short from pulling off a series-levelling victory.

Ireland already knew their World Cup fate prior to Sunday’s clash, with Andy Balbirnie’s side finishing outside the top eight places on the Super league standings and forced into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe during June and July to try and earn a spot at this year’s main event.

Pakistan (fifth), Australia (sixth), Afghanistan (seventh) and South Africa (eight) were the other teams to qualify directly for the World Cup on the back of the Super League, leaving West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and the Netherland as teams joining Ireland in the Qualifier tournament that commences next month.