FIH Hockey Men’s Junior WC: Pakistan go down fighting against Australia 9

ISLAMABAD, Dec 14 (APP):Pakistan went down fighting 7-5 against Australia in the 5th-8th position match of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Thursday.

Cambell Geddes scored a brilliant hat-trick for Australia, while Brodee Foster and Nathan Czinner scored a brace apiece to notch up the win for their country, according to information made available here by Pakistan Hockey Federation.

For Pakistan, Abdul Qayyum scored two field goals in the 14th and 57th minutes of the match, while Umar Mustafa and Ahtisham Aslam scored one goal each in the 34th and 57th minutes Suyfyan Khan scored one goal through a penalty corner in the last minute.

Australia scored a flurry of four goals in the third quarter, snatching the game away from Pakistan.

Pakistan will now take on Argentina for the 7th-8th place match, whereas Australia will lock horns with the Netherlands in the 5th-6th place match on December 16.