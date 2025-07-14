Monday, July 14, 2025
Female cricket players wait to give their trials during the two-day Prime Minister Youth Program organized by Lahore Qalandars at the Police Headquarters Ground.

APP17-140725 HYDERABAD July 14 – Female cricket players wait to give their trials during the two-day Prime Minister Youth Program organized by Lahore Qalandars at the Police Headquarters Ground.
HYDERABAD July 14 –
HYDERABAD July 14 – Young cricket players giving their final 02 days trials for Prime Minister Youth program organized by Lahore Qalandars at Police Headquarter Ground. APP/AKS/MAF/FHA
HYDERABAD July 14 – Female cricket players give trials during the two-day Prime Minister Youth Program organized by Lahore Qalandars at the Police Headquarters Ground. APP/AKS/MAF/FHA
HYDERABAD July 14 – Female cricket players give trials during the two-day Prime Minister Youth Program organized by Lahore Qalandars at the Police Headquarters Ground. APP/AKS/MAF/FHA
