FCKPK clinch Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup title

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): Frontier Corps (FCKPK) clinched the 120th M.P Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup title at the Race Corse Park Polo Ground Rawalpindi on Sunday.

FCKPK defeated Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by 8-5 in the Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup Final.

For FCKPK, Shahzad scored 6 goals while Wali and Usman bagged one goal each. PAK scorers include Hamza 2, Fahad Hadid 2 and Shahryar 1.

On the occasion while talking to reporters after prize distribution ceremony, Chief Executive Murree Brewery Company Isphanyar Bhandara said ample sports strengthen youth’s mental and physical ability. Sports build character and personality in young people and strengthens their mental abilities.

This builds their character along with improving patience and courage in their personalities, because self-confidence in a person can play an important role in the country’s development, he said.

He said players were assets of the nation and play an important role in promoting sports for the formation of a healthy society.

Bhandara also lauded the efforts of chief minister Punjab for the promotion and uplift of the sports activities. CM encouraged local government to develop sports complexes across Pakistan, he said.

Meanwhile, dignitaries, diplomats, government officials and people from different walk of life enjoyed the historic event.