Fawad inaugurates 52nd national volleyball championship

LAHORE, Nov 27 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain inaugurated the Engro 52nd national volleyball championship at Punjab Sports Gymnasium here on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the minister, while congratulating all the 15 volleyball teams from various departments including Pak Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, HEC and others, hoped that all the players participating in the championship would show good sportsmanship and great matches would be played in the tournament.

The federal minister said that he belonged to Jehlum where volleyball was more popular than cricket.

The minister said that government was making sincere efforts to promote volleyball ,saying this sport must be encouraged right from grassroots level.

In this context, he suggested the organizers create 14 and 16 years age groups teams of volleyball,adding that funding for the purpose would be arranged. He said the Ministry of Information as well as PTV always supported the initiatives of sports. He said a new broadcasting channel was on the cards for the promotion of sports.

Pakistan Volleyball Association Chairman Chaudhry Yaqoob, President Iftikhar Ahmed, Organiser Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed, famous singer Shafqat Amnat Ali, students and players were present on the occasion.