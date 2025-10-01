Fatima Sana banks on spinners to do well in World Cup

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 01 (APP): Pakistan Women’s Captain Fatima Sana has said that the team has the services of world-spinners and they will hopefully take advantage of similar pitch conditions in Sri Lanka and the team will do well in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference at the R. Premadasa stadium, Colombo on Wednesday, she expressed the hope the team will overcome pressure of the mega event and do well in the tournament, adding that Pakistan Women had done well against Bangladesh in the World Cup qualifiers in Lahore and they will take that momentum into tomorrow’s match.

Pakistan Women will meet Bangladesh in their opening match of their campaign in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Pakistan are due to play all their matches in the world cup at R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

All-rounder are backbone of a team and good all-rounder are vital to the performance of a team, adding that the team has services of three all-rounders including Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim and Natalia Pervaiz besides her. She said she will give her best in the tournament.

Captaincy is a tough job but she is confident to execute the plans in order to do well at the biggest stage of the World Cup.

To a query, she said that Sidra Amin and Aaliya Riaz are senior players and familiar with the conditions in Sri Lanka, adding that there experience and form are a good sign for the team.

Fatima Sana said that the coaching staff has worked on exploiting reverse swing in the sub-continent conditions, adding that she and Diana Baig will try replicate their performance as pacers and produce wickets during the middle overs.