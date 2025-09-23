Fatima Sana aims to make Pakistan proud in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP): Pakistan captain Fatima Sana believes the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup is about playing good cricket, competing hard, and making the country proud.

World Cups are always special, they give every cricketer a chance to test themselves on the biggest stage, and every team the opportunity to show how far they’ve come, she wrote in a column for ICC.

She said the recent qualifiers gave us confidence, but we also know that the World Cup is a different challenge altogether.

Each match will demand focus, consistency, and resilience — and that’s where our preparation and teamwork will matter most, she said.

Sana said we have a balanced squad with a mix of experienced players and exciting young talent. Teammates like Sidra Amin, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, Aliya Riaz, and Muneeba Ali have already been part of past World Cups and bring calmness and experience. At the same time, youngsters like Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar, and Natalia Parvaiz bring fresh energy and skills that add depth to our team, she said.

She said as captain and a fast bowler, I’m looking forward to the conditions in Sri Lanka. Bowling there requires discipline, and as a group of pacers and spinners, our biggest test will be to strike at key moments and support each other through partnerships in the field. On the batting side, we know that building partnerships and playing with freedom will be crucial, she said.

Speaking about the training, Sana said our preparations started months ago, with camps and matches designed to sharpen our game. Having former internationals like Mohammad Wasim and Junaid Khan in our coaching staff has added great value. Their guidance has helped us think deeper about the 50-over game and how to adapt in different phases of a match.

She was of the view that it is an honour and a humbling experience to lead Pakistan in an ODI World Cup for the first time. My aim is simple, to keep the team united, to encourage every player to express themselves, and to approach each game with belief, discipline and team spirit, she added.

Sana said we respect every opposition we face, but we also believe in the hard work we’ve put in. My hope is that our performances not only bring joy to our fans but also inspire more girls in Pakistan to pick up a bat or a ball and dream of representing their country one day.