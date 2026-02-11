Farhan, spinners help Pakistan ease past USA

Muhammad Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Feb 11 (APP): Opener Sahibzada Farhan and ace batter Babar Azam helped Pakistan build a big total of 190-9, the spin quartet of Usman, Shadab, Abrar and Nawaz defended the total with ease to beat USA by 42 runs and record a second win in as many matches in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Colombo on Tuesday night.

Chasing 191 for the second victory against Pakistan in as many matches at the ICC World Cups – USA had got the better of Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA in June 2024 – but they fell short of the goal despite excellent knocks by Shayan Jahangir 49 (34) at the top and Shubham Ranjane 51 (30) in the middle.

But the spin quartet of Usman Tariq, who debuted at the ICC event, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahemd and Mohammad Nawaz bowled with dexterity and precision to curtail USA batters. Saim Ayub, who bowled second over of the innings, conceded 11 runs off the one over. Usman Tariq picked three wickets for 27 runs while Shahdab Khan claimed two for 26 runs while Mohammad Nawaz and Abrar Ahemd shared one wicket each. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the most expensive of the lot as he conceded 42 runs for one wicket of his quota.

After Pakistan were asked to bat first after USA captain Monank Patel won the toss, the openers Saim Ayub 19 (17) and Sahibzada Farhan 73 (41) provided a strong platform to the batters to come as they scored 55 runs off the five overs but it was the 81-run partnership between Farhan and Babar Azam 46 (32) which took Pakistan to a big total after Salman Ali Agha 1 (3) failed with the bat for the second math in a row.

Saim had hit two 6s and one boundary during his stay at the crease as he made his intention clear to the USA bowlers from the very first ball of the innings while Sahibzada Farhan took the demolition work as he hit five 6s and six boundaries in an aggressive knock which took past to a big total.

Babar Azam looked to find his touch before the big match against India on February 15 (Sunday). The top run-getter in T20Is started cautiously and could score 15 off the first 17 balls but he hit 31 runs off the next 15 balls and his innings included four boundaries and one 6. Babar and Farhan scored some 81 runs off 52 balls after the fall of Salman at the end of the sixth over but the impact knock was yet to come.

Shadab Khan 30 (12) justified his promotion in batting ahead of Usman Khan and did for Pakistan what Faheem Ashraf had done the other day when he played a cameo of 29 runs to give Pakistan a victory. Shadab Khan scored thirty vital runs to ensure Pakistan scored big but the fall of five wickets, including two run outs, within 10 balls kept them short of 200 run mark.

Shadley van Schalkwyk was the most successful bowler for the USA and claimed four wickets for 24 runs while Netravalkar, Mohammad Mohsin and Harmeet Singh shared one wicket each 40, 27 and 41 runs off their quota of four overs each.

Sahibzada Farhan was declared Player of the match (POTM) for his fluent knock. Pakistan are due to play their third match of the campaign against arch rivals India on February 15 (Sunday).