Farewell party in honour of retired AD PR , SBP

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Sep 04 (APP):Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has lauded the services of retired Assistant Director Public Relations Sports Board Punjab,Mohy ud Din Khan, who called on him at National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh presented a bouquet to him at the farewell ceremony and expressed his best wishes for his future life.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa were also present during the ceremony.

Addressing the farewell ceremony, Director General Sports Punjab said Mohy ud din Khan was an honest and dedicated officer at Sports Board Punjab and our other officers should follow him in the performance of their duties.