Fakhar Zaman ruled out of New Zealand tour

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 22 (APP):Batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tour to New Zealand as he issuffering from fever and has not recovered in time for the Pakistan squad’s departurefor the tour.

The decision to withdraw Fakhar from the tour was made keeping the health of the

rest of the squad members as a top priority.

Fakhar was isolated in the team hotel here and as soon as his condition was detected;

the PCB medical panel is in touch with Fakhar.

Team Doctor Dr Sohail Saleem said on Sunday night: “Fakhar’s COVID-19 test report

was received on Saturday which came out negative but today he picked up fever.

As soon

as his condition was reported, he was isolated from the rest of the squad in the team hotel.

We are constantly monitoring his condition and remain hopeful of his quick recovery; howeverhe is not fit to travel with the squad and as such has been withdrawn from the touring party.”

The Pakistan and Pakistan Shaheens squad will depart for New Zealand from Lahore in the

wee hours of tomorrow Monday morning.