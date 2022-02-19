Fakhar Zaman becomes third batter to score 500 runs in single PSL edition



By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Feb 19 (APP):Lahore Qalandars’ opener Fakhar Zaman gained the distinction in his cricket career by becoming the only third cricketer to score 500 runs in a single edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Fakhar hit 51* off 41 deliveries against Islamabad United here on Saturday at the Gaddafi Stadium to achieve the milestone of a total of scoring more than plus 500 runs in a single edition of PSL.

Before him, both Babar Azam (Karachi Kings) and Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) have performed the feat of making plus 500 runs in last years PSL edition.

With this rate achievement Fakhar has now the 2nd most runs (521) in a single edition of PSL and the inform batsman is just 34 runs away to surpass Babar Azam record of producing maximum runs (554) in a single edition of PSL. Rizwan had scored 500 runs playing for Multan in 2021.