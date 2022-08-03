BIRMINGHAM, Aug 02 (APP): Pakistan’s Faiza Zafar conceded a 3-0 defeat
India’s Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla outclassed her 3-0 in the plate semifinal of the Women’s Single Squash in Birmingham on Tuesday.
Faiza, who on Monday had edged passed Guyana’s Ashley Khalil in the plate quarter-final proved an easy contestant to her Indian opponent.
Meanwhile, another squash female player Amna Fayyaz will compete in her respective plate semifinals tonight.
Faiza loses conceded defeat to Indian opponent
BIRMINGHAM, Aug 02 (APP): Pakistan’s Faiza Zafar conceded a 3-0 defeat