Home Photos Feature Photos FAISALABAD: October 01 – A view of open sewerage main-hole in middle... PhotosFeature PhotosSports FAISALABAD: October 01 – A view of open sewerage main-hole in middle of Katchery Bazaar may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas Thu, 1 Oct 2020, 4:33 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-01 FAISALABAD: October 01 - A view of open sewerage main-hole in middle of Katchery Bazaar may cause any mishap and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP05-01 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR BAHAWALPUR: July 08 A view of uncovered sewerage main-hole in the middle of a road near ladies park may cause any mishap and...