Engro National Under-20 Volleyball Championship enters final stage

PESHAWAR, Mar 03 (APP):Teams from Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Air Force, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have qualified for the semi-finals

In the Engro National Under-20 Junior Volleyball Championship, Pakistan WAPDA, Pakistan Air Force, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green and Punjab Green have qualified for the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals here at PSB Coaching Center.

In the round matches on Sunday, Pakistan Wapda defeated Sindh by 3-0, the score was 25-12, 25-7 and 25-12. In the second match, Punjab White defeated Balochistan by 3-0, the score was 25-17, 25-12 and 25-17.

Similarly, in the third match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Green defeated Azad Jammu Kashmir by 3-0 to and reached the semi-finals.

Organizing Secretary and Secretary KP Khalid Waqar Chamkani, Secretary Punjab MB Javed, Secretary Sindh Shahid Masood, Secretary AJK Sardar Farooq and other officials were present on the occasion.

The Championship will continue till March 5.