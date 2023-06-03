Embassy of Turkmenistan organizes cycling event

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (APP):A cycling event was organized here on Saturday to encourage people from all walks of life to adopt cycling to promote an active lifestyle and eco-friendly practices.

June 3 is celebrated worldwide as World Bicycle Day to recognize bicycle as a reliable and sustainable means of transportation.

The event was organized with the initiative of the Embassy of Turkmenistan and in collaboration with Serena Hotels and Tabani Groups of companies The cycling rally took off at D-chowk and culminated at Serena Business Complex, where attendees were served healthy refreshments. The event was attended by the diplomatic community, media personnel and Serena Hotel’s associates. The chief guest for the occasion was Special Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

Speaking at the event, Special Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi appreciated the embassy of Turkmenistan for organizing the cycling event. He also lauded the government of Turkmenistan for initiating the resolution at the United Nations General Assembly for declaring June 3, as World Bicycle Day to promote healthy life style which will ultimately reduce emissions and pollution. He emphasized the need of adapting to climate change by switching to healthier mode of transportation and maintained that such events should be organized more frequently to promote cycling as an efficient mode of transportation.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan and Dean of Diplomatic Corps Atadjan Movlamov in his speech noted that in 2018, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a Resolution declaring June 3 the World Bicycle Day. Turkmenistan is promoting a healthy lifestyle and environment-friendly means of transport, the popularization of which directly contributes to achieving many of the Sustainable Development Goals.

He emphasized that bicycle is an instrument of sustainable transportation and conveys a positive message to foster sustainable consumption and production, and has a positive impact on climate. Turkmenistan is committed to strengthening international cooperation aimed at implementing the principles of development and peace. For its part, Turkmenistan was one of the first countries in the world to take up the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the first in the region to nationalize the Sustainable Development Goals in 2016.