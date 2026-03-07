Eight Pakistani officials named to ITF, ATF committees

ISLAMABAD, Mar 07 (APP):Pakistan tennis received a significant boost on the international stage as eight Pakistani officials have been appointed to various prestigious committees of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) for the 2026–27 term.

The appointments reflect growing recognition of Pakistan’s contribution to the development and promotion of tennis at both regional and global levels, according to a press release issued by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Davis Cup star and PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has been named to the ITF Athlete Commission, where he will serve alongside renowned former international players including Mary Pierce (France), Mark Woodforde (Australia), Iva Majoli (Croatia), Arantxa Sánchez Vicario (Spain), Feliciano López (Spain) and Mollie Levy (United States).

Former national player Sara Mansoor has been appointed to the ITF Coaches Commission, while Syed Muhammad Ali Murtaza will serve on the ITF Junior Committee.

At the Asian level, several Pakistani representatives have secured key roles in different committees of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF).

PTF Patron Senator Salim Saifullah Khan has been included in the Finance Committee, Development Advisor Group, and the Legal, Constitution & Ethics Committee of the ATF.

PTF Secretary General Col. Zia-ud-Din Tufail (R) has been appointed to the Junior & Coaches Development Committee, while veteran tennis player Rashid Malik will serve on the Marketing & Sponsorship Committee.

Similarly, Shahzad Akhtar Alvi has been included in the Tournament Officiating Committee, Sara Mansoor will also serve on the Advantage All Committee, and Muhammad Khalid Rehmani has been named to the Senior, Wheelchair & Beach Tennis Committee.

Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, in a statement said the appointments highlighted the trust and confidence international tennis bodies had placed in Pakistani officials to contribute to the governance and development of the sport worldwide.

He said it was encouraging to see the younger generation of Pakistan being appointed to key international positions, calling it a matter of pride for the country.

PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi also expressed his delight over the development, stating that the inclusion of Pakistani representatives in these committees marked an important milestone for Pakistan tennis.

He said the recognition would further strengthen Pakistan’s role in international tennis and open new avenues for the sport’s development in the region.

PTF Secretary General Col. Zia-ud-Din Tufail congratulated all the officials on their appointments and wished them success in their respective roles while representing Pakistan at the international level.