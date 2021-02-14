LAHORE, Feb 14 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani has congratulated the Pakistan men’s national cricket team on victories in the Test and T20I series over South Africa.

In the Karachi Test, Babar Azam’s men recovered from 27 for four in the first innings to win by seven wickets, while they took seven wickets for 33 runs in 10 overs with the second new ball in South Africa’s second innings to register a 95-run victory in the Rawalpindi Test.

Mohammad Rizwan became the second Pakistan batsman to hit a T20I century in his side’s three-run victory in the first match, which was followed by South Africa’s six wickets win. In the series finale, Pakistan won by four wickets.

Consequently, following their first Test series win over South Africa in 18 years, Pakistan moved up two places to fifth in the ICC Test Team Rankings, the team’s highest ranking since January 2017. They have also gained two points to reduce the gap with third-ranked India to seven points on the ICC T20I Team Rankings.

Victory in the Test series also provided Babar with a winning start to his captaincy tenure, whilst ensuring that Misbah-ul-Haq remained unbeaten in 12 home Test series, whether as a captain or coach.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said here on Sunday night : “I congratulate each and every member of the Pakistan men’s national cricket team and the support staff for their excellent victories in both the Test and T20Is series over South Africa. The manner in which the side bounced back following a disappointing series in New Zealand is admirable and reflects their real character, grit and potential.

“The success of the team was due to collective and all-round effort which invariably produces positive and strong results. The performances have elated the fans, which is an endorsement of the type and brand of cricket they want to see and witness from their stars, both inside and outside Pakistan.

“I am pleased the side not only demonstrated that they were capable of playing quality cricket but of doing so with consistency, something that had been eluding them recently.

I remain optimistic that these victories will prove to act as a catalyst for future winning performances and the side will continue to play with a controlled and calculated aggression so that Pakistan can reclaim its status as one of the fiercest, respected and leading cricket playing nations.

“Amidst a number of outstanding standalone performances, I was particularly pleased with the way Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali and Nauman Ali performed.

While Rizwan won the hearts of the cricket fans with his performances across the longest and shortest formats of the game, Hasan Ali and Nauman Ali performances highlighted the value and importance of merit-based and quality-oriented domestic cricket.

“I am confident that this new structure will continue to produce more exciting and talented cricketers over the next couple of years, which, in turn, will further help narrow the gap between the quality of domestic and international cricket as well as Pakistan and the other leading cricket playing nations.

“I want to register my appreciation for the PCB management, which delivered an excellent series in these challenging and difficult times. From team logistics to cricket playing facilities, from creating a safe and secure environment to unprecedented broadcast, digital and media coverage, everything was meticulous.

The flawless and smooth operations, which would not have been possible without the support of the federal and local governments as well as the security agencies, have contributed greatly in enhancing the PCB’s reputation as a credible, world-class and high-performing cricket board.

“Lastly, I want to thank and congratulate South Africa for visiting Pakistan and playing competitive cricket. I am confident they will return with happy memories and will not hesitate in sharing their experiences with fellow cricketers.

We look forward to welcoming these cricket ambassadors again, be it during the HBL Pakistan Super League or a future bilateral series.”