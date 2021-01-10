By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Jan 10 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani said on Sunday night that Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a famous brand and efforts will be made to convince the government to allow crowd to witness the PSL matches following Covid-19 SOPs.

Talking to the reporters during the PSL Player Draft, Mani said: “The PSL is a famous brand now and the entire nation has proud on their own league. Fans always supported the PSL and also played a significant role in making it a success in every edition.

In this edition as well, we will try to convince the government to allow a fixed number of crowd, who may watch the matches strictly following the Covid-19 SOPs set by the government.”

Lauding the role of franchises and their owners, the PCB chairman said: “The franchises have an important role in making the PSL a brand and one of the world’s renowned and the best cricket league.

We are highly grateful to all the franchises and their owners for putting faith in us and going ahead with us in a positive manner, which will help in further popularizing the league at international level.”

Mani further said that the involvement of more than 400 foreign players in the PSL is a clear proof of its popularity among the entire cricket-playing nations. “The registration of more than 400 foreign players in the PSL Player Draft is a very positive sign for the league and hopefully, the selected foreign players, along with our top national and international players, will try to give their best and make the PSL more action-packed, colorful and enthralling one.”

Meanwhile, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that the Cricket Committee will hold its meeting on January 12 at PCB High Performance Centre.

“Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowler Waqar Younis will separately brief and update the PCB Cricket Committee on the men’s sides performances against England, Zimbabwe and New Zealand, while Nadeem Khan will talk members through the events held and matches delivered since the commencement of the season on September 30, 2020,” he added.