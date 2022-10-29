Efforts afoot to approve national sports’ policy: Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP): Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari on Friday said that the government has prepared a national sport policy which would be approved by the cabinet, soon, to give a boost to sporting activities in the country.

Talking to PTV, he said the government has been taking measures in a bid to ensure that the ban imposed on football federation by FIFA is removed , adding through government’s efforts the ban on Chess federation of the country was also lifted.

Mazari said the incumbent government would resolve every issue of sports sector with the support of all stakeholders to revive the sports’ culture in the country.

The government had restored departmental sports which was one of the pressing demands by the young players as they were left jobless, he said.

The minister said that government had established a hockey stadium in Gilgit Baltistan to provide best facilities to sports figures, also adding that the government had been taking steps to engage youth in healthy activities.