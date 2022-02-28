Dwellers of twin cities excited to embrace Pak-Aus cricket redux

ISLAMABAD, Feb 28 (APP):The citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are excited to watch historical Test match between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi Cricket stadium as 95 percent online tickets of the first day game have been sold out.

Australian Cricket team is visiting Pakistan after 24 years to play three test matches, three One Day International (ODIs) and one T-20.

Test series will be kicked off on 4th March at Rawalpindi Cricket stadium and game lovers are taking keen interest to witness momentous series live from the ground.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced online ticket booking service on 25th February at www.pcb.bookme.pk for the first test match and 95 percent online tickets of the first day of test match have been sold out so far.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has the capacity of 18,000 spectators divided into eight enclosures. There are four VIP (very important personality) stands in the stadium whose ticket has been fixed 500 rupees for a single day, whereas, 100 rupees for four premium stands.

Talking to APP on Monday, a Cricket enthusiast Shakeeb Arslan said Test Cricket in Rawalpindi was more than any blessing and he would go to Stadium with his entire family as he bought 15 VIP tickets.

“My children are eagerly waiting for Friday. They are making placards, writing slogans and buying T-shirts printed with Pakistani flags”, he said.

Another citizen of Rawalpindi, Komal Munawar expressed that she worked in corporate sector and saved her leaves since came to know that first test match would be played in Rawalpindi on 4th March.

“I am a huge fan of Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Warner, Steven Smith and impatiently waiting for game day. I always dream to see their games live from the ground and PCB and Cricket Australia have provided me this opportunity”, she added.

A Cricket lover from Islamabad, Azlan Safi said Test Cricket was his favorite among all Cricket formats and when it came between Pakistan and Australia in the home ground, it would be something worthy to watch from stadium.

“Spring season has started in Islamabad with the onset of March that brings colors in the vicinity of Potohar region. This is an ideal weather for Test Cricket and the coming spring would be more colorful and full of fragrance for game lovers amid Test series”, he added.

Alishba Peter, a choir singer, said she was anxiously waiting to watch live test match in Pindi Cricket stadium and has also prepared special placards expressing love for her favourite player. “I like my entire cricket team but I specially admire the roller coaster Shaheen Shah Afridi for his agile bowling run up style and mesmerizing pace.”

APP/usg

395