ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Dr Fehmida Mirza on Friday ensured all-out support from Pakistan to the Saudi Arabia drive for hosting the 2030 Olympics.

Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki who called on Dr Fehmida at her office here, briefed the minister that Saudi Arabia was planning to host the 2030 Olympics, said a press release issued here.

Dr Fehmida, who warmly welcomed the ambassador, ensured all-out support from Pakistan for Saudi Arabia drive to host the Olympics and also extended an invitation to the ambassador to visit the Pakistan Sports Complex.

Both also discussed matters pertaining to sports, tourism and other affairs of mutual interest.

The ambassador thanked Dr Fehmida for profuse hospitality and admired her profound concerns for the betterment of sports infrastructure in Pakistan.