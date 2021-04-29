Dr Fehmida, Ashfaq discuss football matters

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and group of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) led by Engr Syed Ashfaq Hussain Thursday discussed matters on the resumption of football activities in the country by resolving issues which have led to the ban on the national body.

The PFF group called on the minister here at her office while Secretary, Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Mohsin Mushtaq and Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, Col (R) Muhammad Asif Zaman were also present on the occasion.

The meeting discussed various matters related to the International Football Federation (FIFA) ban and suspension of football activities in the country.

They also discussed the role of the normalization committee (NC), the March 27 FIFA House incident and the resumption of football activities in the country.

According to details, this session with Syed Ashfaq group was a follow-up of the previous meeting with Normalisation Committee (NC).

The meeting between the minister and the Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led PFF group went fruitful and positive seeking steps towards resolving the game’s issue.

The minister will also hold a similar meeting with the officials of the normalization committee as to sort out the issues. These meetings were part of the dialogue process initiated by Dr Fehmida last week.

Things were moving forward in a positive way and in the right direction and hopefully PFF’s matter would be resolved soon.