Monday, October 6, 2025
Diana’s four-fer in vain as Pakistan fall short in their second World Cup game

ISLAMABAD, Oct 05 (APP): Diana Baig completed 100 international wickets with a four-fer against India Women as Pakistan Women fell 88 runs short chasing a 248-run target in their second ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup fixture here at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo on Sunday night.

According to details, skipper Fatima Sana drew the first blood for Pakistan pinning Smriti Mandhana leg-before wicket after winning the toss and opting to bowl first. Soon after Sadia Iqbal castled Pratika Rawal for a 37-ball 31 with 67 runs on the board.

Diana then got into the act with the big wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur (19, 34b, 2x4s) – who was caught behind – in the 25th over with 106 runs on the board.

No.3 batter Harleen Deol top scored for her team with 65-ball 46, while contributions from Richa Ghosh (35 not out, 20b, 3x4s, 2x6s), Jemimah Rodrigues (32, 37b, 5x4s) and Deepti Sharma (25, 33b, 1×4) took their team past the 200-run mark as Pakistan grabbed last seven wickets for 96 runs.

Diana returned figures of 10-1-69-4, while Fatima and Sadia dismissed two batters each.

In turn, Sidra Amin, after walking in to bat in the fifth over, struck 81 – her 13th ODI half-century – with the help of nine fours and a solitary six.

Sidra also shared a 69-run fourth-wicket stand with Natalia Parvaiz (33, 46b, 4x4s) and a 43-ball 41-run stand for the sixth wicket with Sidra Nawaz (14, 22b, 1×4) as Pakistan fell short with 42 balls to spare.

For India, player of the match Kranti Goud and Deepti Sharma picked up three wickets each.

Scores in brief: India 247 all out, 50 overs (Harleen Deol 46, Richa Ghosh 35, Jemimah Rodrigues 32, Pratika Rawal 31, Deepti Sharma 25, Smriti Mandhana 23, Sneh Rana 20; Diana Baig 4-69, Fatima Sana 2-38, Sadia Iqbal 2-47).

Pakistan 159 all out, 43 overs (Sidra Amin 81, Natalia Parvaiz 33, Kranti Goud 3-20, Deepti Sharma 3-45, Sneh Rana 2-38).

Pakistan’s next fixture: Wednesday, October 8 at the R Premadasa Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

