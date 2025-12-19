Diamond Paints, MP Black, FG/Asean record victories in Lahore Open Polo Championship

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP): FG/Asean, Diamond Paints and Master Paints Black recorded victories through exhilirating contests on the fourth day of the 14th Lahore Open Polo Championship 2025 for the Patrons Cup at the Lahore Polo Club here on Friday.

In the opening match of the day, FG/Asean clinched a hard-fought 5-4 victory over BN Polo after an intense contest. Saqib Khan Khakwani delivered a standout performance for FG/Asean by scoring all five goals for his team. For BN Polo, Hamza Mawaz Khan netted three goals, while Saim Abbas added one.

The second match saw Diamond Paints overpower FG/Din Polo by 6-4 in an entertaining encounter. Raja Jalal Arsalan led the scoring for Diamond Paints with four goals, while Raja Temur Nadeem contributed two. FG/Din Polo’s resistance came through Juan Cruz Greguoli, who scored two goals, while Sheikh Muhammad Raffay and Agha Musa chipped in with one goal each.

The highlight of the day came in the third match, where Master Paints Black once again demonstrated their nerve and resilience by defeating Rijas/Sheikhoo Steel 9-8 in extra time through sudden death. Ignacio was the top scorer for Master Paints Black with four goals, followed by Mohammad Ali Malik with three and Syed Turab M Rizvi with two. For Rijas/Sheikhoo Steel, Raja Samiullah scored four goals, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi added two, while Osman Aziz Anwar and Mohib Faisal Shahzad scored one goal each.

A large number of spectators and families turned up at the Lahore Polo Club to witness the action-packed encounters. Prominent among those present were Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, sponsors and patrons including Taimur Ali Malik (Director, Guard Group), Nafees Barry of Happy Cow Cheese, Babar Naseem of BN Polo, Club Secretary Major (R) Amjad Ghafoor, along with a sizeable gathering of polo players and officials.