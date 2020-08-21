DG SBP plants sapling

LAHORE, Aug 21 (APP): Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh planted a sapling at the Arazi Record Centre in Samundri as part of the tree plantation campaign on Friday. Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan was also present.

Aulakh said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tree plantation drive was under way across the country. “Trees help a lot in cleaning the environment and we can combat climatic challenges in a befitting manner through the campaign. Every citizen of the country must take part in this campaign with full dedication.”

He said trees are being planted in all divisions, districts and tehsils under the directives of Sports and Youth Department Punjab.