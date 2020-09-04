DG, SBP condoles death of district sports officer Bhakkar

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Sep 04 (APP): Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the death of District Sports Officer Bhakkar Idrees Khan Mastikhel.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in a message here on Friday, said District Sports Officer Bhakkar Idrees Khan Mastikhel was a hardworking and committed officer and his valuable services for promotion of sports will be remembered for a long time.

He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.