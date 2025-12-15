DG PSB greets Christian employees on Christmas

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Muhammad Yasir Pirzada on Monday met with Christian employees of the Board and extended warm greetings to them on the occasion of Christmas.

During the interaction, the DG conveyed his best wishes for peace, happiness and prosperity, appreciating the services and contributions of Christian employees towards the organisation, said a press release.

He emphasised the importance of interfaith harmony, mutual respect and inclusivity in the workplace.

On the occasion, Yasir Pirzada also announced ‘eidi’ for the Christian employees of the Board.

The DG reaffirmed PSB’s commitment to ensure a respectful and supportive working environment for employees belonging to all faiths, in line with the vision of promoting unity and national cohesion.

Christian employees expressed gratitude to the DG for his thoughtful gesture and for acknowledging their contributions on the festive occasion.