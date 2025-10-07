Danish, Haroon centuries headline shortened day two of Quaid Trophy opening round

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 07 (APP): The opening round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2025-26 got underway on Tuesday 7 October at four venues – after day one was washed out – while the toss still could not take place at the Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar due to wet outfield.

At the Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad, Karachi Blues scored 346-5 in 81.3 overs against Faisalabad with the help of unbeaten century from Danish Aziz (116 not out, 153b, 17x4s, 3x6s) and debut first-class ton by Haroon Arshad (101, 157b, 13x4s).

The duo stitched a mammoth 188-run stand for the fifth wicket after Karachi Blues slid to 129-4 despite Saim Ayub’s half-century (63, 89b, 11x4s). Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (14 not out, 19b, 1×4) and Danish will be at the crease on day three for Karachi Blues.

For Faisalabad, Atiq-ur-Rehman, Faham-ul-Haq, Ahmed Safi Abdullah and Shehzad Gul picked up one wicket each.

Bahawalpur managed 76 runs for the loss of two wickets against Abbottabad when the stumps were drawn at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium as only 21.3 overs were possible on day two. At the Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad, only 36 overs were bowled due to a delayed start as FATA scored 71-2 in 36 overs.

Islamabad got to stumps with the loss of just one wicket scoring 91 runs in the 28.2 overs possible in the day at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi against Lahore Whites.

Scores in brief: Karachi Blues v Faisalabad at Marghzar Cricket Ground, Islamabad-Karachi Blues 346-5, 81.3 overs (Danish Aziz 116 not out, Haroon Arshad 101, Saim Ayub 63, Omair Bin Yousuf 24; Atiq-ur-Rehman 1-11); Abbottabad v Bahawalpur at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Abbottabad-Bahawalpur 76-2, 21.3 overs (Mohammad Ammar 30 not out; Israr Hussain 1-8); FATA v Multan at Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad-FATA 71-2, 36 overs (Haseebullah 29, Mohammad Farooq 25; Ali Usman 1-16); Lahore Whites v Islamabad at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi-Islamabad 91-1, 28.2 overs (Shamyl Hussain 46 not out, Rizwan Ali 18 not out); Peshawar v Sialkot at Imran Khan Stadium, Peshawar-Toss delayed; No play possible on day two.