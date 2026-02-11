Dahani, Ali turn tables on WAPDA in President’s Trophy final

LAHORE, Feb 10 (APP): Pacers Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Ali claimed eight wickets between them as they bundled Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) out for 96 runs in the second innings on the third day of the final in the President’s Trophy Grade-I to put Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in a commanding position who need 64 runs to win with six wickets in hand.

In a somewhat similar fashion the SNGPL pacers Shahnawaz Dahani (4-23) and Mohammad Ali (4-26) did the same damage to the WAPDA batting line-up what Zeeshan, Naqibullah and Aqib had done to the SNGPL batting on the second day.

With a lead of 148 runs in the first innings WAPDA could only manage 96 runs in the second innings and set SNGPL a target of 245 runs to lift the trophy.

In pursuit of the 245-run target, SNGPL stood strong on 181-4 at stumps, requiring another 64 runs to win with batter Omair Bin Yousuf top scoring with an unbeaten 60 off 101 balls hitting seven fours and one six.

Omair also put on 56 runs with Abdul Samad (39, 38b, 5x4s) after SNGPL lost Azan Awais on 16 and Abid Ali on 28. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan made 23 off 28 balls with four boundaries as part of an important 55-run stand for the fourth wicket alongside Omair.

For WAPDA, Aqib Khan (9-1-44-2) and Naqeebullah (13.3-2-49-2) shared the four wickets to fall.

Earlier in the day, SNGPL resumed their innings from an overnight score of 110-9 but added only seven runs before losing their final wicket.

With a strong 148-run first-innings lead, WAPDA could not capitalise on the advantage as SNGPL’s pacers ran riot in the second innings. For WAPDA, only skipper Usman Khalid managed to cross the 15-run mark as he fell after scoring a run-a-ball 18.

Dahani (11.5-3-23-4) and Ali (11-5-26-4) were well supported by Aamir Jamal who also picked up two wickets for 26 runs in seven overs.

Scores in brief – Final – Day 3 of 5

WAPDA 265 all out, 82.1 overs (Ayaz Tasawar 57, Bismillah Khan 56, Imran Dogar 38, Mohammad Ammar 31; Aamir Jamal 4-67, Shehzad Gul 3-69, Shahnawaz Dahani 2-33) and 96 all out, 33.5 overs (Khalid Usman 18, Bismillah Khan 15, Muhammad Akhlaq 15; Shahnawaz Dahani 4-23, Mohammad Ali 4-26, Aamir Jamal 2-26)

SNGPL 117 all out, 45.1 overs (Azan Awais 48; Naqeebullah 4-20, Mohammad Zeeshan 3-47, Aqib Khan 2-29) and 181-4, 35.3 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 60 not out, Abdul Samad 39, Mohammad Rizwan 23, Mubasir Khan 21 not out; Aqib Khan 2-44, Naqeebullah 2-49)