CWG Wrestling: Inam wins silver, Inayatullah takes bronze

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 05 (APP): Pakistan’s top grappler Muhammad Inam Butt claimed silver medal as he lost to India’s Deepak Punia in the well-fougt 86kg final of the Commonwealth Games wrestling event in Birmingham on Friday.

The Indian wrestler stole the show without conceding a point, winning the bout 3-0.

Earlier, another Pakistani wrestler Inayatullah won bronze medal in the Men’s Freestyle 65kg wrestling event after trouncing Ross Connelly of Scotland.

He earned the medal on technical superiority after three minutes and 59 seconds’ bout.

Meanwhile, wrestler Anwar Zaman’s final bout of the Men’s Freestyle 125kg wrestling event was continuing till filing of this report.