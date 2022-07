BIRMINGHAM, Jul 30 (APP):Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal produced a stunning display in the Men’s Single Squash as he thrashed Jamaica’s Julian Morrison 3-0 in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on late Friday.

In round of 64 of the event, Nasir outclassed his opponent 11-5, 11-4, 11-3. In the round-of-16, he will compete against compatriot Tayyab Aslam.