Cricketers travelling from India and South Africa get visas for Abu Dhabi for PSL 2021

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, May 26 (APP):Pakistan Cricket Board said on Wednesday that United Arab Emirates authorities have issued visas to all the players and support staff travelling from India and South Africa for taking part in remaining matches of Pakistan Super League being played in Abu Dhabi.

This was revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Director Communications Sami Burni on Wednesday.

David Miller, Faf du Plessis, Herschelle Gibbs, Rilee Rossouw, Cameron Delport and Michael Smith have all received their travel documents, said a spokesman of the PCB on Wednesday.

All members of the support staff from South Africa were also issued travel visas by the UAE authorities.

The spokesman said the main reason why the PCB had to hold remaining matches of the league as it didn’t have any other time window available due to hectic activity plan home and abroad.

He said the remaining matches of the 6th edition of the this sports extravaganza in UAE does not mean that the seventh edition of the league will not take place in Pakistan.

“Definitely the next PSL will be held in Pakistan“,he said.