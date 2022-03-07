Cricket lovers demand better food facilities at Pindi Stadium

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (APP): The cricket lovers on Monday urged the management to provide proper refreshments during the Test match being played between Pakistan and Australia here at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

“There is no proper food arrangement in the stadium for lunch, while the spectators are not allowed to betake eatables with them in the enclosures, who have to buy snacks at much high prices from hawkers,” Alishba Tariq, who was at the stadium with her family, told APP.

Ahtisham Munawar, another spectator, said he had come all the way from Gujrat to enjoy the high-voltage match. “Everything is well arranged in the ground by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) except the provision of refreshment. I brought lunch and fresh juices from home, but was not permitted to take them along in the enclosure,” he added.

One could not enjoy a day-long match without eating anything, he said. Another cricket enthusiast, Shehzad Ghouri, also complained of not getting quality food items. “I enjoyed the quality cricket while eating potato chips, which cost me higher,” he added.

Usman Tanvir, a resident of Jehlum, appreciated the PCB for making proper arrangements, sans provision of eatables. “Cleanliness, behaviour of the security personnel, washrooms and sitting arrangements are up to the mark.

The PCB should also take care of more food stalls, especially cooked food for lunch as it is really hard to spend a full day in the stadium without taking food,” he added.