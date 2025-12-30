Tuesday, December 30, 2025
COAS Polo, Tent Pegging Championship concludes
Sports

COAS Polo, Tent Pegging Championship concludes

ISPR
5
RAWALPINDI, Dec 30 (APP): The 50th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Polo and Tent Pegging Championship 2025 concluded with the closing ceremony at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF), Lahore.
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF graced the closing ceremony as the Chief Guest while Minister of Interior and Chief Secretary Punjab along with large number of spectators were present at the occasion, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Upon arrival, he was received by the Corps Commander Lahore and Chairman Pakistan Polo Federation.
The championship reflects the Pakistan Army’s rich traditions of sportsmanship, discipline, and excellence. Eight teams participated in the championship in which Peshawar Corps emerged victorious, while Gujranwala Corps secured the runners-up position.
During the closing ceremony, the Chief Guest distributed prizes among the winning and participating players.

