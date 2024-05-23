CM’s Adviser on Sports gives over Rs. 1 million to hockey player

PESHAWAR, May 23 (APP): Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan handed over a cheque of Rs one million to Zakaria Hayat of Mardan who performed well in recently concluded Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup held in Malaysia. Pakistan won silver medal.

Secretary Sports Mutiullah was also present in the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Sports Advisor appreciated Zakaria Hayat’s performance and said that all possible support would be given to the players of the province, as they were our valuable assets.

He said that the players were playing their role in highlighting positive image of the country before the outside world and in this regard the provincial government should patronize them at all levels.

He expressed the hope that Zakaria Hayat would perform well in the future and bring laurels to the country and province.